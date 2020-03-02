Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Channel, a strategic asset for Western Digital

Channel, a strategic asset for Western Digital

CRN Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Data storage leader Western Digital, with its extensive channel network, has a focused strategy for stronger engagement with its partner community

The post Channel, a strategic asset for Western Digital appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

March 2020 Digital Magazine

News, Analysis and Perspective For Technology Integrators: Channel, A Strategic Asset For Western Digital The post March 2020 Digital Magazine appeared first...
CRN

Western Digital: Creating An Environment For Data To Thrive

As the enterprises are undergoing digital transformation and, in the process, treating and leveraging data as a strategic capital asset, they are increasingly...
CRN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VishwasDass

Vishwas Dass RT @crndotin: Read #DigitalIssue of CRN India March 2020 : Channel, A Strategic Asset For Western Digital available online at https://t.co/… 21 hours ago

crndotin

CRN India Read #DigitalIssue of CRN India March 2020 : Channel, A Strategic Asset For Western Digital available online at… https://t.co/WpGzrFhhmd 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.