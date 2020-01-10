Global  

Western Digital appoints David Goeckeler as CEO

CRN Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Read Article Western Digital Corp has appointed David Goeckeler as chief executive officer and a member of the Western Digital Board of Directors (“the Board”), effective March 9, 2020. Goeckeler currently serves as executive vice president and general manager of Cisco’s $34 billion Networking and Security Business. Goeckeler succeeds Steve Milligan, who previously announced his […]

Western Digital appoints David Goeckeler as CEO
Cisco exec named CEO of Western Digital as Cisco tells employees about its 'next phase of strategy'

The head of Cisco Systems’ $34 billion networking and security business is leaving to become the CEO of Western Digital Corp. The announcement by Western...
bizjournals

