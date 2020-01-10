Western Digital appoints David Goeckeler as CEO

Friday, 6 March 2020 () Read Article Western Digital Corp has appointed David Goeckeler as chief executive officer and a member of the Western Digital Board of Directors (“the Board”), effective March 9, 2020. Goeckeler currently serves as executive vice president and general manager of Cisco’s $34 billion Networking and Security Business. Goeckeler succeeds Steve Milligan, who previously announced his […]
Are you a digital hoarder? New research shows that a third of Americans have files on their devices from at least a DECADE ago. The poll of 2,000 Americans discovered that 33 percent are holding onto..
