Organizations must tear down the walls between IT and the business: Study

CRN Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Read Article Organizations must tear down the walls between IT and the business and make more customer-centric investments if they are to improve customer experience (CX), according to new research from Pegasystems Inc. Pega’s 2020 Global Customer Experience Study was conducted among decision makers spanning 12 countries and seven different industries by research firm Savanta. […]

