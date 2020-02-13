Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Galaxy Buds+ versus AirPods Pro & Powerbeats Pro

Galaxy Buds+ versus AirPods Pro & Powerbeats Pro

AppleInsider Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Samsung updated its true wireless earbuds, unveiling the Galaxy Buds+. We compare the new headphones to Apple's own AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro to see how they stack up.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:24Published

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better? [Video]Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better?

Samsung is back with its follow-up to the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds+. Can the AirPods Pro top this challenger? With 11 hours of battery life, extremely comfortable fit, and IPX2 sweat-proofing, plus..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 09:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ impressions from an AirPods Pro user [Video]

Last year I had the opportunity to try the first iteration of the Galaxy Buds in order to compare them with the original AirPods. Today, I go hands-on with the...
9to5Mac

Keep your new iPhone 11/Pro/Max or Galaxy S20/Plus/Ultra with these $4 cases

AirLand (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of cases for both Samsung and Apple’s latest smartphones from *$4 Prime...
9to5Toys Also reported by •AppleInsider

Tweets about this

LittleStickers

ThoseLittleStickers "Galaxy Buds+ versus AirPods Pro & Powerbeats Pro" https://t.co/WInDG8jzs4 #TLS #News 6 hours ago

sectest9

Security Testing RT @iamrickwatson: | Apple Insider News | Galaxy Buds+ versus AirPods Pro & Powerbeats Pro https://t.co/V6flDtT7Xn #technology #applenews h… 7 hours ago

iamrickwatson

Rick Watson | Apple Insider News | Galaxy Buds+ versus AirPods Pro & Powerbeats Pro https://t.co/V6flDtT7Xn #technology… https://t.co/2prQxbYda1 7 hours ago

primo4k

primo4k  Video: Samsung updated its true wireless earbuds, unveiling the #GalaxyBuds+. We compare the new headphones to… https://t.co/fkJLGzAhO5 7 hours ago

z4mp1

Jay-Z appleinsider: Video: Samsung updated its true wireless earbuds, unveiling the #GalaxyBuds+. We compare the new head… https://t.co/wO1EpAyD1E 7 hours ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  Galaxy Buds+ versus AirPods Pro & Powerbeats Pro https://t.co/RbYQR54Vua https://t.co/bulESzsK1Q 7 hours ago

iRepairPlusAZ

iRepairPlus Trending - Galaxy Buds+ versus AirPods Pro & Powerbeats Pro https://t.co/36XSaUFDdO https://t.co/T3VPnUbc91 https://t.co/lO0FFF0oZn 7 hours ago

appleinsider

AppleInsider Video: @Samsung updated its true wireless earbuds, unveiling the #GalaxyBuds+. We compare the new headphones to… https://t.co/ckRsGZhm9Y 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.