Apple Watch Series 6 and watchOS 7 to Feature Watch Face Sharing, Parental Controls and More

Along with the ability to detect blood oxygen saturation, the Apple Watch Series 6 and watchOS 7 are also expected to bring new watch faces, watch face sharing capabilities, and more.

In a new report out today that's based on code found in leaked iOS 14 snippets, 9to5Mac shares upcoming ‌Apple Watch‌ features.



· *Share Your Face* - watchOS 7 will allow users to share specific watch face configurations with one another.· *Infograph Pro Watch Face* - There's a new Infograph Pro watch face that includes a tachymeter. A tachymeter can be used to compute speed based on travel time.· *Photos Watch Faces* - In watchOS 7, watch faces created from photos can be made using a shared album in addition to individual photos and groups of photos from albums.· *Parental Controls* - watchOS 7 will add features for managing an ‌Apple Watch‌ for a child with a parent's phone.· *Schooltime* - Allows parents to manage which apps and complications can be used during specific hours.· *Control Center* - Control center will feature new toggles for sleep mode and noise detection.· *Architecture* - In watchOS 7, apps are no longer based on extensions, which is a holdover from when apps required a phone app to function. That was eliminated in watchOS 6, and now in watchOS 7, apps will be not have an extension base.



‌Apple Watch‌ Series 6 and watchOS 7 are expected to include a sleep tracking feature, which has been rumored many times before. The feature is allegedly confirmed within the ‌iOS 14‌ code, and a user will be able to set a personalized sleep goal in the Health app on iPhone, which will also offer up recommendations for improving sleep.



Details on watchOS 7 will be unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, but anything that also requires ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 6 will be hidden until the fall when new ‌Apple Watch‌ models are expected to debut.

