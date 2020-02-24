Global  

Icon for Apple's Rumored Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Discovered in Leaked iOS 14 Code

MacRumours.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
New icons for Apple's unannounced over-ear headphones have been discovered in leaked code for iOS 14 today (via 9to5Mac). The icons appear to relate to two different colors of the headphones: one white and one black, potentially similar to color options offered for the HomePod in White and Space Gray.
Image via 9to5Mac

The icons found in the ‌iOS 14‌ code relate to use in the operating system's battery and charging widget, similar to where you'll currently see AirPods and Beats headphones appear today. The design of the headphones falls in line with what is largely expected from Apple's first party over-ear headphones, with two large, padded cups that appear in style to the Beats Studio3 line.

The over-ear Apple headphones have been rumored for a few years now, and could include features like auto-pausing and auto-resuming when removing and replacing the headphones, noise cancelation, and quick connection to iOS devices. Because the new icons were uncovered in leaked ‌iOS 14‌ code, this could mean the headphones will launch after ‌iOS 14‌ in the fall, but of course nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Since 2018, rumors have predicted launch dates for these headphones that continuously miss their mark, from launching in late 2018 to sometime in the second half of 2019. Apple is reportedly planning to target the high-end audio market with the device, with active noise canceling features and high-quality build, all of which could be causing ongoing delays in the manufacturing process as the company tries to perfect the design.
Tags: Apple over-ear headphones, iOS 14

This article, "Icon for Apple's Rumored Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Discovered in Leaked iOS 14 Code" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
