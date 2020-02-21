Things 3.12 Update Brings Cloud Sync and Additional Requested Features to Apple Watch

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Popular to-do app Things was updated to version 3.12 today and the big change in this release is that Things on Apple Watch now syncs directly with Things Cloud.

Prior to this version, the Things app on iPhone has acted as the middleman for syncing between the ‌Apple Watch‌ app and the cloud, which could occasionally lead to out-of-date data in the Things watch app.



However, Things for ‌Apple Watch‌ now syncs directly with Things Cloud, so even if you're away from your ‌iPhone‌, the watch app syncs to-dos instantly over Wi-Fi or cellular whenever they're available.



Developers Cultured Code say they have also improved the quality of watch face data, so that complications also remain synced and up-to-date. To take advantage of these changes, users need a Things Cloud account, which can be created for free.



In addition to Things Cloud, version 3.12 of the ‌Apple Watch‌ app brings more new features, including the ability to add new to-dos scheduled for Today.

In previous versions of the watch app, new to-dos could only be saved to the Inbox, but now you have the option to set Today as the default instead. To access this setting, open the watch app and force press in the main list.



The developers have also listened to feedback about the lack of an option to remove a to-do from the watch app's Today view and put it in Anytime. This can now be done by tapping Clear in the date picker.



Another welcome feature is scribble support, so you can now scribble instead of speaking text to add a new to-do or append some notes to an existing one.



Lastly, this update adds multiple watch support, so if you have a spare watch for sleep tracking you can now have the Things app on it too.



Things 3.12 is rolling out now to all users. Things 3 can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $49.99 and from the iOS App Store. The iPad version is priced at $19.99 [Direct Link] while the ‌iPhone‌ version (which includes ‌Apple Watch‌ support) is priced at $9.99. [Direct Link]



A 15-day trial of Things for Mac is available on the Cultured Code website.



