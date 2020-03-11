Global  

VPN, Ad Blocker Provider Caught With Hand in the Data Jar

MacNewsWorld Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
VPN, Ad Blocker Provider Caught With Hand in the Data JarA number of VPN and ad-blocking apps owned by Sensor Tower, a popular analytics platform, have been collecting data from millions of people using the programs on their Android and iOS devices, according to a report. The software involved includes Free and Unlimited VPN, Luna VPN, Mobile Data, Adblock Focus for Android devices, and Adblock Focus and Luna VPN for iOS hardware.
