Apple Shares Trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24

MacRumours.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Apple Shares Trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24Apple has shared a new trailer for its upcoming "Beastie Boys Story" documentary that will debut on April 24 on Apple TV+.
The story of 3 friends who inspired each other and the world. Beastie Boys Story coming April 24 to ‌Apple TV‌+ and in select IMAX theaters on April 2.

Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator and former hall monitor, Spike Jonze.

"Beastie Boys Story" is described as a live documentary experience that focuses on the history and the legacy of the group and its personal story. It's based on the "Beastie Boys Book," published in October 2018, and will feature Horovitz and Diamond discussing their long running friendship and rise to fame.

The film will be available in IMAX theaters in a limited release on April 3 before launching on ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ on April 24. You can learn more about the "Beastie Boys Story" on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app: http://apple.co/_beastieboysstory.

The release of the documentary comes ahead of the 26th anniversary of the release of "Ill Communication," the band's fourth album. Spike Jonze originally directed the music video for the hit song "Sabotage."
Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

Apple TV+ Debuts Beastie Boys Documentary Trailer

Apple TV+ Debuts Beastie Boys Documentary Trailer

 Apple TV+ Debuts Beastie Boys Documentary Trailer 'Beastie Boys Story: As Told By Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz' is set to chronicle the Grammy award-winning trio's 40-year rap career. Surviving members Mike Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad Rock) filmed the documentary while touring

