Deals: Get the 256GB 13-Inch MacBook Pro for $1,499 ($300 Off, Lowest Price)

MacRumours.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Amazon today is offering a solid solo deal on the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro, which you can buy for *$1,499.00*, down from $1,799.00. This $300 off deal is the best price we've ever tracked among the major Apple resellers online for this particular model.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Only the Silver colorway is being discounted in this sale, and stock is limited. Specifically, this is the model with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, and a Touch Bar with Touch ID.

You can also save on the 512GB model, priced at *$1,699.00*, down from $1,999.00 ($300 off). Both MacBook Pro models have shipping estimates of March 17-18 in the United States, and Amazon says that more stock should be coming soon if they sell out.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.

