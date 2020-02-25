Apple's Stock Plunges $20 as Stock Market Trading Temporarily Halted After Opening Bell

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )



Apple shares opened at $255.94 today, down just over seven percent, one day after the COVID-19 coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. With the broader stock market plunging at least seven percent, trading was automatically suspended for 15 minutes shortly after the opening bell. BREAKING: ALL U.S. STOCKS HALTED FOR 15 MINUTES AS S&P 500 PLUNGES 7% https://t.co/jODyUs8On1 pic.twitter.com/88HnaOOMpM — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 12, 2020


