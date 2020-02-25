Global  

Apple's Stock Plunges $20 as Stock Market Trading Temporarily Halted After Opening Bell

MacRumours.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Apple shares opened at $255.94 today, down just over seven percent, one day after the COVID-19 coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
With the broader stock market plunging at least seven percent, trading was automatically suspended for 15 minutes shortly after the opening bell.


BREAKING: ALL U.S. STOCKS HALTED FOR 15 MINUTES AS S&P 500 PLUNGES 7% https://t.co/jODyUs8On1 pic.twitter.com/88HnaOOMpM

— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 12, 2020More details to follow…
News video: Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute

Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute 01:53

 The stock market just had it's single worst day since 2008 and the Coronavirus and an oil trade dispute may be to blame. Almost as soon as the opening New York Stock Exchange bell rang, trading got off on a sour note.

