All Chinese Apple Stores to reopen Friday, but with reduced hours

AppleInsider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Apple is set to reopen all 42 Apple Stores in China after a month-long closure due to fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, though nearly every outlet in the region will operate under reduced hours for the foreseeable future.
