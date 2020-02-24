Avaya announces Spaces collaboration software for free to education institutions in India Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Read Article In response to the global health emergency due to Covid-19, Avaya announced that it will provide its Avaya Spaces collaboration software for free to education institutions, including colleges and universities along with non-profit organisations in India till August, 2020. Avaya Spaces is recognized for its ease of implementation and the significant impact it […]



The post Avaya announces Spaces collaboration software for free to education institutions in India appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

