Avaya announces Spaces collaboration software for free to education institutions in India
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Read Article In response to the global health emergency due to Covid-19, Avaya announced that it will provide its Avaya Spaces collaboration software for free to education institutions, including colleges and universities along with non-profit organisations in India till August, 2020. Avaya Spaces is recognized for its ease of implementation and the significant impact it […]
