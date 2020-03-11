Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple on COVID-19 Coronavirus: Donations, Store Closings, WWDC and More

Apple on COVID-19 Coronavirus: Donations, Store Closings, WWDC and More

MacRumours.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Apple has released a statement addressing their response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has been affecting the entire world. The statement details many of the steps Apple has taken in response.· Apple has committed $15 million in donations to the global response· Apple is matching employee donations two-to-one to support COVID-19 response efforts· All Apple retail stores outside of Greater China will close until March 27· Flexible work arrangements available to employees· Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites· All hourly workers will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations· Expanded leave policies· Apple News has launched a new COVID-19 section· WWDC will be online this yearApple's online store remains open, and for service and support, they point users to their online support site.

The statement, signed by Tim Cook, closes with the following:There is no mistaking the challenge of this moment. The entire Apple family is indebted to the heroic first responders, doctors, nurses, researchers, public health experts and public servants globally who have given every ounce of their spirit to help the world meet this moment. We do not yet know with certainty when the greatest risk will be behind us.

And yet I have been inspired by the humanity and determination I have seen from all corners of our global community. As President Lincoln said in a time of great adversity: “The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew, and act anew.”

That’s always how Apple has chosen to meet big challenges. And it’s how we’ll rise to meet this one, too.

Tim

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world economy including Apple. Many other companies, organizations, and governments have been closing down activities to promote social distancing, in an attempt to reduce the transmission of the virus.
Tags: Tim Cook, COVID-19 Coronavirus

This article, "Apple on COVID-19 Coronavirus: Donations, Store Closings, WWDC and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak

Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak 01:00

 Apple has said it will close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, becoming one of the first companies to take such a drastic measure to fight the outbreak of coronavirus. This footage shows employees waiting outside an Apple Store at New York City's Westfield...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Some Montreal Grocery Store Shelves Are Emptying As Coronavirus Panic Spreads (VIDEO) [Video]

Some Montreal Grocery Store Shelves Are Emptying As Coronavirus Panic Spreads (VIDEO)

If you&apos;re looking for toilet paper at your local grocery store today, you might be out of luck. Because coronavirus panic continues to spread across Montreal, store shelves stand empty as the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published
Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products [Video]

Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products

As cases of coronavirus continue to mount around the world. Apple is updating its guidelines for how you can keep your iPhone, iPad and Mac computer clean.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Top Stories: WWDC Goes Digital-Only, Huge iOS 14 Leaks, Apple Store Closures, and Mac Notebook Rumors

It was a massive week for news and rumors, led by Apple officially announcing that this year's WWDC will be a digital-only event due to the impact of the...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •betanews

Everything Apple is doing to deal with the coronavirus

The coronavirus has become a global pandemic, and Apple has taken several steps to help combat the outbreak from closures to donations. Here is everything the...
AppleInsider Also reported by •engadgetHinduMotley FoolMacRumours.combetanewsThe VergeJust Jared

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.