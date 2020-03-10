Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple Says Only Reputable Coronavirus Apps Will Be Accepted on App Store, Recognized Entities Can Get Developer Fee Waived

Apple Says Only Reputable Coronavirus Apps Will Be Accepted on App Store, Recognized Entities Can Get Developer Fee Waived

MacRumours.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Apple today announced that it is evaluating COVID-19 coronavirus-related apps critically to ensure data sources are reputable and that developers presenting these apps are from recognized entities such as government organizations, health-focused NGOs, companies deeply credentialed in health issues, and medical or educational institutions.

Apple says only developers from one of the above types of recognized entities should submit an app related to COVID-19, adding that entertainment or game apps with a COVID-19 theme will not be allowed on the App Store.
Apple adds that nonprofit organizations, accredited educational institutions, and government entities that plan to distribute only free apps on the App Store related to COVID-19 can request to have their $99 annual membership fee for the Apple Developer Program waived, if based in an eligible country. These entities can request an expedited app review here.

The full announcement:

The App Store should always be a safe and trusted place for users to download apps. Now more than ever that commitment takes on special significance as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic. Communities around the world are depending on apps to be credible news sources — helping users understand the latest health innovations, find out where they can get help if needed or provide assistance to their neighbors.

To help fulfill these expectations, we're evaluating apps critically to ensure data sources are reputable and that developers presenting these apps are from recognized entities such as government organizations, health-focused NGOs, companies deeply credentialed in health issues, and medical or educational institutions. Only developers from one of these recognized entities should submit an app related to COVID-19. Entertainment or game apps with COVID-19 as their theme will not be allowed.

We understand the need to get these apps into the hands of customers as soon as possible. We encourage developers that meet this criteria to select "Time-Sensitive Event" on the expedite request form to ensure prioritized review since App Store review may take longer.

If you are developing an app on behalf of a client, please advise your client to add you to the development team of their Apple Developer account. If your client does not yet have an Apple Developer account, they can enroll in the Apple Developer Program. Nonprofit organizations, accredited educational institutions, and government entities that plan to distribute only free apps on the App Store can request to have their annual membership fee waived, if based in an eligible country.

This is one of many measures that Apple is taking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tag: COVID-19

This article, "Apple Says Only Reputable Coronavirus Apps Will Be Accepted on App Store, Recognized Entities Can Get Developer Fee Waived" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products

Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products 01:09

 As cases of coronavirus continue to mount around the world. Apple is updating its guidelines for how you can keep your iPhone, iPad and Mac computer clean.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut [Video]

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street is seen closed on Saturday as the company announced they have closed all their retail stores outside mainland China until March 27 to help prevent the spr

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak

Apple has said it will close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, becoming one of the first companies to take such a drastic measure to fight the outbreak of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple bans coronavirus games and entertainment apps from App Store

The iPhone maker outlined its review process for apps related to the pandemic on Saturday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The VergeAppleInsiderHindubetanews9to5MacMashableengadgetWebProNewsMacRumours.com

How to reset an Apple TV after a split, sale, or other change

Apple TV runs the tvOS operating system, which is quite similar to the OS used for iOS, macOS, and iPadOS. That’s true down to how apps are registered within...
Macworld


Tweets about this

Primal_Digest

Primal Digest @was3210 Apple Says Only Reputable Coronavirus Apps Will Be Accepted on #AppStore, Recognized Entities Can Get...… https://t.co/NuleQJXtb5 5 hours ago

buzz_techie

Techie Buzz Apps News: Apple Says Only Reputable Coronavirus Apps Will Be Accepted on App Store https://t.co/ejp4As9PUl https://t.co/HODEA0Bo4j 5 hours ago

itsnpdigital

It's NP! Digital Inc Apple Says Only Reputable Coronavirus Apps Will Be Accepted on App Store, Expediting Approval Process https://t.co/iCNfl08Q8O 8 hours ago

mspiccia

Massimiliano #TheGeekerz RT @iladiesme: Apple Says Only Reputable Coronavirus Apps Will Be Accepted on App Store, Expediting Approval Process: Apple today announced… 9 hours ago

iladiesme

iLadies Apple Says Only Reputable Coronavirus Apps Will Be Accepted on App Store, Expediting Approval Process: Apple today… https://t.co/F33JyVhPJ4 9 hours ago

LascomSolutions

Lascom Solutions Apple Says Only Reputable Coronavirus Apps Will Be Accepted on App Store, Expediting Approval Process https://t.co/EtS3ka8LFM by @rsgnl 15 hours ago

bhart62

Bill Hart  #RT MacRumors: Apple Says Only Reputable Coronavirus Apps Will Be Accepted on App Store https://t.co/c0RRCHd43r by… https://t.co/g6fH2VgnGg 16 hours ago

hamacasoft

HamacaSoft  Apple Says Only Reputable Coronavirus Apps Will Be Accepted on App Store, Expediting Approval Process… https://t.co/0KiZL83S47 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.