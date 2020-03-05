Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple staffer at Culver City office tests positive for COVID-19

Apple staffer at Culver City office tests positive for COVID-19

AppleInsider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
An Apple employee at a key office location in Southern California has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Person tests positive for coronavirus at Southfield office complex [Video]

Person tests positive for coronavirus at Southfield office complex

An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 works at Travelers Towers office complex in Southfield, according to an internal email to associates.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published
Facebook Confirms Positive Coronavirus Test In Seattle Office [Video]

Facebook Confirms Positive Coronavirus Test In Seattle Office

Facebook has confirmed that a contractor at its Seattle, Washington, office tested positive for coronavirus. In response, the Seattle office is closed until Monday, March 9. According to Business..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Staffer in U.S. senator's office tests positive for coronavirus

A staffer in U.S. Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell's office has tested positive for coronavirus, her office said on Wednesday.
Reuters

Staffer in U.S. senator's office tests positive for coronavirus - report

A staffer in U.S. Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell's office has tested positive for coronavirus, Politico reported on Wednesday.
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.