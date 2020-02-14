Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Universal to Make Theatrical Movie Releases Available as $20 Digital Rentals on Same Day

Universal to Make Theatrical Movie Releases Available as $20 Digital Rentals on Same Day

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Universal Pictures is set to make new movies on global theatrical release concurrently available for rental via iTunes, Amazon, and other digital platforms, NBCUniversal has announced (via Deadline).
New releases including The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma will be available to watch online as soon as this Friday, March 20, with each movie offered as a 48-hour on-demand rental for the suggested price of $19.99 in the U.S., and equivalent prices in international markets.

In addition, DreamWorks Animation's Trolls World Tour, which is scheduled for cinematic release on April 10 in the U.S., is set to become available domestically in theaters and on demand on the same day.

The announcement followed a historically poor weekend at the box office, as measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic saw theaters close and consumers prepare for a collective shut-in at home."Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable," said Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, in a statement. "We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the move doesn't apply to the studio's entire 2020 calendar, and decisions regarding other titles and the duration of the policy have yet to be made.

Several films, including the next James Bond installment No Time to Die and the ninth Fast & Furious movie, have already been delayed because of the virus. Apple has also suspended all active filming on Apple TV+ projects from outside studios, temporarily pausing work on "The Morning Show," "Foundation," "See," "Lisey's Story," "Servant," and "For All Mankind."
Tag: iTunes

This article, "Universal to Make Theatrical Movie Releases Available as $20 Digital Rentals on Same Day" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Universal Pictures will make movies available at home and in theaters on the same day

Universal Pictures will make movies available at home and in theaters on the same day 00:38

 Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal, has big news! The company will make its movies available at home... on the same day they are released in theaters worldwide, reports Reuters. This change starts with the DreamWorks Animation film “Trolls World...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy diagnosed with aggressive cancer weeks before 4th birthday [Video]

Boy diagnosed with aggressive cancer weeks before 4th birthday

A "fit and healthy" young boy who showed no signs of being ill was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer just weeks after his fourth birthday - after a routine blood test. Oliver Stephenson went for a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Universal Pictures will make movies available at home and in theaters on the same day

Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal, will make its movies available at home on the same day they are released in theaters...
Reuters

Universal is releasing movies in theaters and at home on the same day

Movie studios have spent years considering releasing their films for home viewing at the same time they're in theaters, but have usually withdrawn those plans...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iPhone5gNews

iPhone 5 News Universal to Make Theatrical Movie Releases Available as $20 Digital Rentals on Same Day https://t.co/yzMWLext0H 3 seconds ago

KingCalmette

Calmette Lahoud RT @THR: NBCUniversal announced its current movies from the Universal Pictures stable — including the upcoming event family movie #TrollsWo… 19 seconds ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter NBCUniversal announced its current movies from the Universal Pictures stable — including the upcoming event family… https://t.co/DYnazM6fN0 5 minutes ago

techisoncom

Techison Universal to Make Theatrical Movie Releases Available as $20 Digital Rentals on Same Day - https://t.co/3cQNFoo5yb… https://t.co/McJUotYRdb 6 minutes ago

viralizeed

Viralizeed Most #viral Tech News - Universal to Make Theatrical Movie Releases Available as $20 Digital Rentals on Same Day https://t.co/7QioALsSuJ 7 minutes ago

MurderDeathKiII

𝕊𝔥𝕖𝖑𝔇Øℕ RT @MacRumors: Universal to Make Theatrical Movie Releases Available as $20 Digital Rentals From March 20 https://t.co/75enfB3Xz8 by @waxed… 8 minutes ago

MaxdMerc

💥 Mᴀx’ᴅMᴇʀᴄ ❖ Gαvlαr💥 💥 APPLE NEWS 💥 Universal to Make Theatrical Movie Releases Available as $20 Digital Rentals on Same Day… https://t.co/IkzVrCvgbL 9 minutes ago

UniverSmartphon

UniverSmartphone Universal to Make Theatrical Movie Releases Available as $20 Digital Rentals on Same Day https://t.co/ycHSTp1ueW https://t.co/0mc6Qc5g69 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.