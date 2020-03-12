Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple Delays 'Beastie Boys Story' Theater Release Due to Coronavirus, But Apple TV+ Launch Still Planned

Apple Delays 'Beastie Boys Story' Theater Release Due to Coronavirus, But Apple TV+ Launch Still Planned

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
"Beastie Boys Story," a Spike Jonze documentary on the Beastie Boys that has been picked up by Apple, has had its theatrical release date delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the closure of many theaters across the United States.

According to Deadline, a new theatrical release date will be announced at a later date, but Apple is still planning to stream the documentary on Apple TV+ starting on April 24.

"Our highest priority is the health of our audiences and employees, as well as their families and communities," said an IMAX spokesperson in a statement given to Deadline. "Given the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting theatre closures nationwide, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of 'Beastie Boys Story' to a later date, which will be announced as soon as possible. IMAX ticket holders can receive a full refund by contacting their local theatre. Beastie Boys Story, directed by Spike Jonze, will premiere on ‌Apple TV‌+ on April 24."

"Beastie Boys Story" is described as a live documentary experience focusing on the history and legacy of the Beastie Boys and their personal stories. It is based on the "Beastie Boys Book," which was published in October 2018, and will feature band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz discussing their long-running friendship and rise to fame.

Many theatrical releases planned for the near future have been postponed. "A Quiet Place 2" is no longer coming out in March, and Disney has pushed back the release of "Black Widow" and "Mulan."
Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Delays 'Beastie Boys Story' Theater Release Due to Coronavirus, But Apple TV+ Launch Still Planned" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China

Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China 00:44

 According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27. On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that their goal is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect their employees and customers. Cook wrote in a press release "One of those lessons is that the most...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Closing All Stores Temporarily [Video]

Apple Closing All Stores Temporarily

Apple announced on Saturday that all of its retail stores outside of China will be temporarily closed until March 27 in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:14Published
Apple to closes most stores worldwide for two weeks [Video]

Apple to closes most stores worldwide for two weeks

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced all stores outside of China will be closed for two weeks as the coronavirus outbreak showed little sign of easing. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Beastie Boys Story’ IMAX debut put on hold due to coronavirus, Apple TV+ release date unchanged

IMAX and Apple today announced that the planned April 3 theatrical release for the highly-anticipated ‘Beastie Boys Story’ documentary has been postponed, as...
9to5Mac

Apple Shares Trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24

Apple has shared a new trailer for its upcoming "Beastie Boys Story" documentary that will debut on April 24 on Apple TV+. The story of 3 friends who inspired...
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Apple Delays 'Beastie Boys Story' Theater Release Due to Coronavirus, But Apple TV+ Launch Still Planned… https://t.co/lqcARSr2yN 2 minutes ago

MacRumorsFP

MacRumors Front Page Apple Delays 'Beastie Boys Story' Theater Release Due to Coronavirus, But Apple TV+ Launch Still Planned… https://t.co/RlQUtlidYA 2 minutes ago

theetechnofile

The Technofile Apple Delays 'Beastie Boys Story' Theater Release Due to Coronavirus, But Apple TV+ Launch Still Planned… https://t.co/ejCGZ5s0n4 8 minutes ago

MacRumorsiOS

MacRumors iOS Blog Apple Delays 'Beastie Boys Story' Theater Release Due to Coronavirus, But Apple TV+ Launch Still Planned… https://t.co/L40rHoHR8x 9 minutes ago

CodyMerryman

Cody Merryman RT @MacRumors: Apple Delays ‘Beastie Boys Story’ Theater Release Due to Coronavirus, But Apple TV+ Launch Still Planned https://t.co/7I5NOv… 17 minutes ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  Apple Delays 'Beastie Boys Story' Theater Release Due to Coronavirus, But Apple TV+ Launch Still Planned… https://t.co/egnrdFw4II 17 minutes ago

MacRumors

MacRumors.com Apple Delays ‘Beastie Boys Story’ Theater Release Due to Coronavirus, But Apple TV+ Launch Still Planned… https://t.co/GO6WFxuBJm 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.