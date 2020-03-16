Ex-SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya to join Salesforce as India CEO

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Read Article US-based cloud computing major Salesforce has announced that former State Bank of India Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya will join the company on April 20 as its India CEO. One of India’s most well-known bankers, Bhattacharya will also serve as the chairperson of Salesforce India to lead the company’s growth and expansion across the markets. […]



