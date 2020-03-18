Israel Passes Emergency Law to Track and Trace Mobile Users With Suspected COVID-19 Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 21 hours ago )



The Israeli



On Monday, an Israeli parliamentary subcommittee discussed a government request to authorize the security service to assist in a national campaign to stop the spread of COVID-19, but the group decided to delay voting on the request, arguing that it needed more time to assess it.



The emergency law was passed on Tuesday during an overnight sitting of the cabinet, effectively bypassing parliamentary approval.



The government has yet to explain how the mobile tracking will work, but the BBC reports that it is understood the location data collected through telecommunication companies by Shin Bet, the domestic security agency, will be shared with health officials.



Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week announced his intention to bypass parliamentary oversight in order to push through the emergency regulations. Netanyahu says the new powers will last for 30 days only. Civil liberties campaigners in Israel called the move "a dangerous precedent and a slippery slope."



Israel is still in the relatively early stages of the pandemic. It had 200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, the country's health ministry reported that cases had risen to 427.



Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.



Tags: security, Israel, privacy, COVID-19 Coronavirus



This article, "Israel Passes Emergency Law to Track and Trace Mobile Users With Suspected COVID-19" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums Israel has passed emergency measures that will allow security agencies to track the smartphone data of people with suspected COVID-19 and find others they may have come into contact with (via BBC News).The Israeli government said the new powers will be used to identify people infected with coronavirus and make sure they're following quarantine rules.On Monday, an Israeli parliamentary subcommittee discussed a government request to authorize the security service to assist in a national campaign to stop the spread of COVID-19, but the group decided to delay voting on the request, arguing that it needed more time to assess it.The emergency law was passed on Tuesday during an overnight sitting of the cabinet, effectively bypassing parliamentary approval.The government has yet to explain how the mobile tracking will work, but the BBC reports that it is understood the location data collected through telecommunication companies by Shin Bet, the domestic security agency, will be shared with health officials.Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week announced his intention to bypass parliamentary oversight in order to push through the emergency regulations. Netanyahu says the new powers will last for 30 days only. Civil liberties campaigners in Israel called the move "a dangerous precedent and a slippery slope."Israel is still in the relatively early stages of the pandemic. It had 200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, the country's health ministry reported that cases had risen to 427.Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.Tags: security, Israel, privacy, COVID-19 CoronavirusThis article, "Israel Passes Emergency Law to Track and Trace Mobile Users With Suspected COVID-19" first appeared on MacRumors.comDiscuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Israel passes emergency law to use mobile data for COVID-19 contact tracing Israel has passed an emergency law to use mobile phone data for tracking people infected with COVID-19 including to identify and quarantine others they have come...

TechCrunch 23 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this dstadulis RT @oleganza: Emergency laws never get rolled back. Expect being treated as a farm animal in your local jurisdiction. "Israel Passes Emerg… 5 hours ago erwyzz RT @MacRumors: Israel Passes Emergency Law to Track and Trace Mobile Users With Suspected COVID-19 https://t.co/ObKchggR2B by @waxeditorial… 9 hours ago consumerfumer RT @femin9Returned: Israel Passes Emergency Law To Track Mobile Users With Coronavirus https://t.co/ueTQVY3fzN via @Askifang 12 hours ago Lisa K Israel Passes Emergency Law To Track Mobile Users With Coronavirus https://t.co/ueTQVY3fzN via @Askifang 12 hours ago Madge Weinstein🦪 Israel Passes Emergency Law to Track and Trace Mobile Users With Suspected COVID-19 https://t.co/eizHiTpv8w 15 hours ago TechTheLead The emergency law was passed overnight and skipped parliamentary approval. #Israel #covid19 #coronavirus https://t.co/LiOp0R1WUo 15 hours ago Justin Berger Israel Passes Emergency Law to Track and Trace Mobile Users With Suspected COVID-19 - MacRumors https://t.co/4FFbS6THkU 16 hours ago michael t. colorge Israel Passes Emergency Law to Track and Trace Mobile Users With Suspected COVID-19 https://t.co/gvC7KRT33I 17 hours ago