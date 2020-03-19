Global  

Deals: Get the 64GB 11-Inch iPad Pro from 2018 for $649 ($150 Off, Lowest Price)

Thursday, 19 March 2020
Now that newer models of the iPad Pro have launched, retailers are slashing prices on the previous generation 2018 versions of Apple's iPad Pro.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Notably, today that includes the 11-inch 64GB Wi-Fi model priced at *$649.00*, down from $799. This $150 off deal is available from B&H Photo in Silver.

This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for this model of the iPad Pro from 2018, and is a solid deal for anyone willing to invest in an older generation model to save some money.

There are a few other decent 2018 iPad Pro deals at B&H Photo this week. You can get the 11-inch 1TB Wi-Fi model for *$1,199.00*, down from $1,349.00 ($150 off).

If you want a larger screen, the 12.9-inch 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Pro is on sale for *$899.00*, down from $999.00 ($100 off). This sale is being matched at Amazon as well.

Additionally, Expercom is providing the first discounts on the latest 2020 iPad Pro models for those only interested in the latest Apple tablets. You can get the 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Pro for $749.00, down from $799.00. This sale also includes markdowns on the 2020 MacBook Air.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.

This article, "Deals: Get the 64GB 11-Inch iPad Pro from 2018 for $649 ($150 Off, Lowest Price)" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
