Deals: Save $150 to $450 on every Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro

AppleInsider Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Apple authorized resellers have issued record-breaking discounts on Apple's brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro, delivering cash savings of up to $450 off every model, including loaded Core i9 systems, via instant rebates and exclusive coupons. Find out how to save hundreds of dollars and grab the lowest prices on Apple's latest laptops.
