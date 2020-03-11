Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Consumer News > Why your energy firm’s cheapest deal might not be its cheapest

Why your energy firm’s cheapest deal might not be its cheapest

Which? Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Going direct to your energy company’s website won’t necessarily get you their cheapest deal, Which? research including British Gas, Eon, EDF Energy, Npower, Ovo, SSE, Scottish Power and more reveals. Compare gas and electricity prices.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Emerson acquires hotel-focused tech firm

Ferguson-based Emerson (NYSE: EMR) said Wednesday it has expanded its commercial and residential division with the acquisition of a Canadian energy management...
bizjournals

Canada’s Husky Energy Slashes Spending As Low Oil Prices Bite

Canada’s Husky Energy is the latest North American oil firm to slash spending amid collapsing oil prices, saying that it is reducing its capital budget by...
OilPrice.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cbsboilers

Carshalton Boilers Why your energy firm’s cheapest deal might not be its cheapest Read more: https://t.co/ijmnk52hAI #energy https://t.co/BKAqVfsSy4 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.