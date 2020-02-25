Global  

"Fatale" - cast: Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Tyrin Turner

*Release date :* TBA 2020
*Synopsis :* "Fatale" centers on a married man who finds himself living a nightmare as he is relentlessly compromised, out-witted and morally ...
News video: Fatale Movie (2020) – Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy

Fatale Movie (2020) – Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy 00:12

 Fatale – In Theaters June 19, 2020. Starring Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy. Plot synopsis: In this suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller, a successful sports agent, Darren (Michael Ealy), watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he becomes entangled in a police investigation...

