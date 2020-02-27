Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > "Distant" - cast: Anthony Ramos, Rachel Brosnahan

"Distant" - cast: Anthony Ramos, Rachel Brosnahan

AceShowbiz Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
*Release date :* TBA 2020
*Synopsis :* "Distant" tells the story of an asteroid miner who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must contend with the challenges ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

TROLLS WORLD TOUR [Video]TROLLS WORLD TOUR

Let's watch the latest movie trailer of TROLLS WORLD TOUR aka Trolls 2 – In theaters April 2020 Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:23Published


Tweets about this

charlestrotter

Marchucko Rubini THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL star Rachel Brosnahan joins Anthony Ramos in Amblin's sci-fi comedy pic DISTANT… https://t.co/YapXw5mYu9 1 week ago

carlrjennings

Carl R. Jennings, N.V.M.R. RT @StuartConover: Rachel Brosnahan and Anthony Ramos in a #sciencefiction comedy? I'm interested. https://t.co/2sJPRmYdM5 1 week ago

thinkkimthink

Thank you for voting BLUE! Rachel Brosnahan to Star Opposite Anthony Ramos in Amblin&#8217;s Sci-Fi Comedy &#8216;Distant&#8217; https://t.co/Qsr9O4sY4W 1 week ago

StuartConover

Stuart Conover Rachel Brosnahan and Anthony Ramos in a #sciencefiction comedy? I'm interested. https://t.co/2sJPRmYdM5 1 week ago

ProductionPosse

The Production Posse Rachel Brosnahan to Star Opposite Anthony Ramos in Amblin's Sci-Fi Comedy 'Distant' filmmaking… https://t.co/joVBLgtspo 1 week ago

comedynews

ComedyNews.Org Rachel Brosnahan to Star Opposite Anthony Ramos in Amblin’s Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Distant’ – https://t.co/BG5YthAooF https://t.co/2QXQKM9cK1 1 week ago

movietvtechgeek

Movie TV Tech Geeks Latest: Rachel Brosnahan to Star Opposite Anthony Ramos in Amblin’s Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Distant’… https://t.co/tEtkHXWKh9 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.