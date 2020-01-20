Global  

Dove Cameron Joins the Cast of Psychological Thriller 'Isaac'

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Dove Cameron has signed on for a new kind of role! The 24-year-old actress has joined the cast of psychological thriller Isaac, which she is set to star in alongside RJ Mitte. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dove Cameron “🩸💉🔬☠️my little dark heart so happy @issac.film @rjmitte,” Dove wrote on her Instagram, where [...]
News video: Dove Cameron joins Isaac cast

Dove Cameron joins Isaac cast 00:49

 Dove Cameron is to star alongside RJ Mitte in psychological thriller 'Isaac'.

