Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Mike Tyson Threatens to Knock Out Actor Michael Blackson for Offering to Impregnate His Daughter

Mike Tyson Threatens to Knock Out Actor Michael Blackson for Offering to Impregnate His Daughter

AceShowbiz Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The retired boxing champion was furious at the Ghanaian actor/comedian for making vulgar comments about his daughter and offer to marry her because of some fake news.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

afrosaxonheat

Afro Saxon Heat ASH Post Edited: Mike Tyson Threatens to Knock Comedian Michael Blackson Out https://t.co/WivedTPOog 10 hours ago

SlyouMagazine

SLYOU NEW SAINT LUCIA Mike Tyson Threatens To Knock Out Actor Michael Blackson For Offering To Impregnate His Daughter… https://t.co/HFQoZmjxza 4 days ago

blaqsbi

blaqsbi.com Post: ‘Imma Knock the Black Off U’: Mike Tyson Threatens Michael Blackson for Making a Joke About His...: Michael B… https://t.co/M4rsbSzWDL 5 days ago

RadioBlackOn

Gregory Meriweather ‘Imma Knock the Black Off U’: Mike Tyson Threatens Michael Blackson for Making a Joke About His Daughter… https://t.co/KIU161LYV6 5 days ago

stadiumcritic

Professional AF - Beyond Sports Um, Blackson picked the WRONG dude to joke with. https://t.co/VHbUMWq0bd 5 days ago

_brianxo

EL B RT @HotNewHipHop: Tyson did not appreciate Blackson trolling him about marrying his daughter in exchange for $10 million 😬 https://t.co/st… 6 days ago

TheRealDeacon1

The Real Deacon of God & BBQ Richard H. Jones Jr. https://t.co/MFqfXrX3As Please don't DM Iron Mike Tyson about marrying his daughter. Just read the article! https://t.co/AGEbs8Es5C 6 days ago

HotNewHipHop

HotNewHipHop Tyson did not appreciate Blackson trolling him about marrying his daughter in exchange for $10 million 😬 https://t.co/stvZjtEdOQ 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.