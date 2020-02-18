Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart https://t.co/Qg5nhWsSBw 1 day ago NewJacks Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart https://t.co/I1BrBvyo6j 5 days ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @eonlineTV: #TheBachelorPresentsListentoYourHeart has revealed its cast! And also needs an easier hashtag! https://t.co/cxvaotg8fv 1 week ago E! News Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart https://t.co/Qg5nhWsSBw 1 week ago Gina Lawriw Meet the Singles of The Bachelor's Listen to Your Heart https://t.co/TeepujlvyD via @enews 1 week ago Marcos Arellano Meet the Singles of The Bachelor's Listen to Your Heart https://t.co/PifJN9YIlR via @enews 1 week ago Jeanine Lehmann Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart https://t.co/3emdxXF2dW https://t.co/kwokt4kfA2 1 week ago Gossip Department Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart https://t.co/FJU0QayKUo https://t.co/hUfKQuye55 1 week ago