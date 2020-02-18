Global  

Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart

E! Online Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The Bachelor's not even close to cold yet, but there are already 23 more singles ready to find some love. ABC just released the names and pics of the cast of The Bachelor Presents:...
News video: Your First Look at 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart'

Your First Look at 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' 01:00

 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form...

Hannah Ann Says She'll Always Be There for Peter [Video]Hannah Ann Says She'll Always Be There for Peter

Hannah Ann tells Bachelor Peter Weber that no matter how this week goes, she's always going to be there for him. Her feelings for him are that strong that it helps cancel out her fears of being sent..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:53Published

Kelsey Tells Peter She's in Love with Him [Video]Kelsey Tells Peter She's in Love with Him

During Kelsey's Hometown Date in Des Moines, Iowa, Kelsey tells Bachelor Peter Weber that she's in love with him. Peter is grateful for her honesty and he says he's excited to take a big step forward..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:07Published


