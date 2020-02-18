Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () The Bachelor's not even close to cold yet, but there are already 23 more singles ready to find some love. ABC just released the names and pics of the cast of The Bachelor Presents:...
'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form...
During Kelsey's Hometown Date in Des Moines, Iowa, Kelsey tells Bachelor Peter Weber that she's in love with him. Peter is grateful for her honesty and he says he's excited to take a big step forward..
Credit: ABC Duration: 02:07Published
Tweets about this
Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart https://t.co/Qg5nhWsSBw 1 day ago
NewJacks Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart https://t.co/I1BrBvyo6j 5 days ago