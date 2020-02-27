Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dan Abrams’ Next Book John Adams Under Fire Tells the Remarkable Story of the Boston Massacre Trial

Dan Abrams’ Next Book John Adams Under Fire Tells the Remarkable Story of the Boston Massacre Trial

Mediaite Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Dan Abrams’ Next Book John Adams Under Fire Tells the Remarkable Story of the Boston Massacre TrialAt our currently fraught moment in American history, New York Times bestselling authors Dan Abrams and David Fisher have reached back in time to tell a story of turmoil at the founding of our nation that resonates to this day. The colonies were ready to explode in the wake of The Boston Massacre, and while the people cried […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: The Boston Massacre [Video]This Day in History: The Boston Massacre

This Day in History: The Boston Massacre March 5, 1770 A skirmish in front of the Boston Custom house between British soldiers and angry colonists ends in bloody violence after the troops open fire..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Win a Copy of Dan Abrams’s New Book with David Fisher ‘John Adams Under Fire’!

Read the rest of this entry »
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MediaWatchUS

Media Watch New from Mediaite → Dan Abrams’ Next Book John Adams Under Fire Tells the Remarkable Story of the Boston Massacre T… https://t.co/W7UpQd3ccq 6 days ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Dan Abrams’ Next Book 'John Adams Under Fire' Tells the Remarkable Story of the Boston Massacre Trial (SPONSORED) https://t.co/u5Lr3QnGJv 6 days ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 At our currently fraught moment in American history, New York Times bestselling authors #Dan #Abrams and David Fish… https://t.co/jeU9rMXBno 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.