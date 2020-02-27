5SOS' Ashton Irwin & Calum Hood Grab Lunch Together in LA Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ashton Irwin and Calum Hood took some time off to grab a bite to eat together! The 5 Seconds of Summer band mates were spotted leaving Joan’s On Third on Wednesday afternoon (February 26) in Studio City Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashton Irwin Ashton showed some muscle in a blank tank [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this jess ✩ @5sos at this point this is a public announcement that I HATE CALUM HOOD ASHTON IRWIN LUKE HEMMINGS AND MICHAEL CLI… https://t.co/st47xA2Oqr 11 minutes ago 𝐝𝐚𝐡𝐧𝐞́ good morning, i love 5sos more than anything and it would mean the world if ashton irwin (michael, calum and luke a… https://t.co/9fVMaSYgJM 55 minutes ago ⎈ Jennifer ⎈ Goodnight to the song Over and Out by 5SOS only. I mean I guess Gn to Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Michael Clifford… https://t.co/ybxMLwPOWe 2 hours ago 𝐝𝐚𝐡𝐧𝐞́ good night, i love 5sos more than anything and it would mean the world if ashton irwin (michael, calum and luke alr… https://t.co/X997tNg3nV 10 hours ago olivia RT @wildflowerliv: ashton irwin & calum hood dancing to kesha’s cannibal @5SOS @Calum5SOS @Ashton5SOS https://t.co/wPd97ExE7o 14 hours ago mad | 25🌿 pls can luke hemmings , michael clifford , ashton irwin or calum hood from 5sos please follow me soon? <3 1 day ago 𝐝𝐚𝐡𝐧𝐞́ good morning, i love 5sos more than anything and it would mean the world if ashton irwin (michael, calum and luke a… https://t.co/zjDlELFspK 1 day ago 𝐝𝐚𝐡𝐧𝐞́ good night, i love 5sos more than anything and it would mean the world if ashton irwin (michael, calum and luke alr… https://t.co/sOkXb4Ux2j 1 day ago