Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kate Middleton gives nod to Queen Elizabeth with special fashion accessory

Kate Middleton gives nod to Queen Elizabeth with special fashion accessory

FOXNews.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Kate Middleton gave a sweet, subtle nod to Queen Elizabeth with one of her fashion choices for an event Tuesday evening. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate Middleton Wore Quite Pricey Fashions in Ireland [Video]Kate Middleton Wore Quite Pricey Fashions in Ireland

Kate Middleton wore quite a few pricey looks while on her tour of Ireland with Prince William. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares a few favorites.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:57Published

Kate Middleton Is Wearing a 12-Year-Old Coat [Video]Kate Middleton Is Wearing a 12-Year-Old Coat

Kate Middleton is in Ireland, and her fans noticed her fashion choice was 12 years old. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince William Juggles, Duchess Kate Middleton Tries Her Hand at Hurling in Ireland!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William look like they had a fun final day on their Ireland tour! First, the couple stopped by...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.