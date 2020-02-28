Global  

Larry Kudlow at CPAC: Coronavirus Won’t ‘Sink the American Economy’ But Socialism Could

Mediaite Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
White House economic adviser *Larry Kudlow* and *Ivanka Trump* spoke together at CPAC today, and Kudlow addressed concerns about the coronavirus in his opening remarks.
