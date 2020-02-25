Niall Horan Announces Nice to Meet Ya World Tour Dates!

Global  

Just Jared Jr Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Niall Horan is taking the Nice to Meet Ya Tour international! The 26-year-old musician just announced tour dates across the globe, spanning from Australia to Mexico to the UK, and kicking off this fall! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Niall Horan Niall took to his Instagram to make the exciting announcement. “Here we [...]
 Niall Horan says he will be fitting in plenty of golfing whilst touring the globe on his 'Nice To Meet Ya Tour'.

