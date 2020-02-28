Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hailee Steinfeld Set to Appear on 'Sesame Street'

Hailee Steinfeld Set to Appear on 'Sesame Street'

Just Jared Jr Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Hailee Steinfeld knows how to get to Sesame Street! The 23-year-old musician and actress just shared a photo from the set of the beloved children’s television show. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailee Steinfeld In the cute snap, Hailee posed alongside Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Rudy. “Yeah, I made some cute new [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chance the Rapper Reportedly in Talks for 'Sesame Street' Role [Video]Chance the Rapper Reportedly in Talks for 'Sesame Street' Role

Chance the Rapper Reportedly in Talks for 'Sesame Street' Role According to Collider, Chance will appear in the Warner Bros. live-action feature. He will reportedly play the mayor's aide in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Hailee Steinfeld Set to Appear on 'Sesame Street' https://t.co/82tnt0WdkA via @JustJaredJr 3 days ago

DianaPaolaB

Diana Paola RT @justjaredjr: .@HaileeSteinfeld knows how to get to Sesame Street! https://t.co/zwSXPUJtYy 5 days ago

mario2010m

Miguel Matos Hailee Steinfeld Set to Appear on 'Sesame Street' https://t.co/iJYvvQSXzp via @JustJaredJr 6 days ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Hailee Steinfeld Set to Appear on 'Sesame Street' Hailee Steinfeld knows how to get to Sesame Street! The 23-yea… https://t.co/jvlQya2fod 6 days ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Hailee Steinfeld Set to Appear on ‘Sesame Street’ https://t.co/O7wbI0urNr via @JustJaredJr 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.