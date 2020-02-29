Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lil Uzi Vert Finally Puts A Deadline On ETERNAL ATAKE + It’s Way Sooner Than You Think

Lil Uzi Vert Finally Puts A Deadline On ETERNAL ATAKE + It’s Way Sooner Than You Think

SOHH Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Lil Uzi Vert Finally Puts A Deadline On ETERNAL ATAKE + It’s Way Sooner Than You ThinkPhiladelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert sees the finish line. The hip-hop superstar has finally come through on giving diehard fans a much-needed release date for his long-delayed and long-awaited Eternal Atake album. Big Facts: After mounted anticipation, Uzi went online and hinted at the elusive album arriving in the coming weeks. High-Key Details: The same […]

The post Lil Uzi Vert Finally Puts A Deadline On ETERNAL ATAKE + It’s Way Sooner Than You Think appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Music From Jhene Aiko, Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Uzi Vert | Billboard News [Video]New Music From Jhene Aiko, Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Uzi Vert | Billboard News

It’s new music Friday, and we're running down new releases from Jhene Aiko, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:19Published

Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake' [Video]Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake'

Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake' Lil Uzi Vert has dropped his long-awaited sophomore studio album 'Eternal Atake.' It is the first studio album from Lil Uzi Vert since 'Luv Is Rage..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Uzi Vert Gets Cinematic In ETERNAL ATAKE Short Film Trailer

Lil Uzi Vert Gets Cinematic In ETERNAL ATAKE Short Film TrailerPhiladelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert is looking like he’s ready for a run in Hollywood. The hip-hop star has come through this week with his new Eternal Atake...
SOHH

Look: 21 Savage Is 100 Percent Here For Lil Uzi Vert’s ETERNAL ATAKE Album – “Been Waiting On This”

Look: 21 Savage Is 100 Percent Here For Lil Uzi Vert’s ETERNAL ATAKE Album – “Been Waiting On This”Atlanta rapper 21 Savage wants Lil Uzi Vert to know he’s thankful. The hip-hop star has co-signed Vert’s newly released Eternal Atake album. Look and comment...
SOHH


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Lil Uzi Vert Finally Puts A Deadline On ETERNAL ATAKE + It’s Way Sooner Than You Think - Philadelphia rapper Lil Uz… https://t.co/WIzq7S395Z 1 week ago

sohh

SOHH Lil Uzi Vert Finally Puts A Deadline On ETERNAL ATAKE + It's Way Sooner Than You Think #LilUziVert… https://t.co/vFNV2RH3fr 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.