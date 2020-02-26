Global  

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says He’s ‘Not Being Muzzled’ After Report on Coronavirus Response

Mediaite Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and one of the people involved in the coronavirus response, denied tonight he’s being “muzzled” by the White House. Fauci appeared on MSNBC tonight and spoke with Chris Matthews about the U.S. response to the virus amid growing concerns of it spreading […]
NIAID Director Anthony Fauci: Coronavirus Vaccine a Year or More Away

Dr. Anthony Fauci denied speculation that researchers are close to having a vaccine in the fight against the spread of coronavirus, saying the timeline is still...
Newsmax Also reported by •CBC.caWorldNewsProactive Investors

Joe Biden Says Trump’s Coronavirus Response Is One Reason Stock Market Is Falling: ‘This Is Not A Way To Run A Nation’

Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak is part of the reason global financial markets are crashing, and lit into Trump...
Mediaite


