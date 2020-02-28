Global  

Bill Maher Panel Gets Heated Over Trump Coronavirus Response: 'We're Not Rooting for Failure!'

Mediaite Saturday, 29 February 2020
Bill Maher Panel Gets Heated Over Trump Coronavirus Response: ‘We’re Not Rooting for Failure!’*Bill Maher* tonight got heated with *Buck Sexton* over President *Donald Trump's* response to coronavirus, with Maher saying, "I think the coronavirus is going to change people's views of Donald Trump, finally. Not for the better."
What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike Proposed

What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike Proposed 06:22

 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden heading into Super Tuesday; the president's coronavirus response and the proposed increase in the Massachusetts gas tax.

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

More than three thousand people aboard the cruise ship have been stuck onboard for days in northern California as health officials coordinate a response to multiple cases of the novel coronavirus.

AXIOS on HBO 2x03 - Donald Trump Jr. on Coronavirus

AXIOS on HBO - Donald Trump Jr. on Coronavirus (Season 3 Episode 2 Clip) - HBO Donald Trump Jr. addresses his recent comments around coronavirus. #HBO #AxiosOnHBO Known for delivering news,..

WATCH: Bill Maher Conducts Stupidest Panel Ever on Coronavirus

Bill Maher offered a rapid-fire volley of stupid takes on the coronavirus outbreak that rivaled anything Trump has said, while his panel nodded in agreement and...
Bloomberg Claps Back at Trump Over Coronavirus Response: 'Your Own Aides Trashing You'

Bloomberg Claps Back at Trump Over Coronavirus Response: ‘Your Own Aides Trashing You’Michael Bloomberg clapped back at President Trump’s response to the growing coronavirus threat on Monday, tweeting that aides within the Trump administration...
