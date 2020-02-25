Global  

Aly Raisman Sends a Message to Harvey Weinstein Accusers & USA Gymnastics

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Aly Raisman is speaking out about disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein‘s accusers, and calling out USA Gymnastics for how it has handled former team doctor Larry Nassar‘s years of abuse. The U.S. Olympic gymnast took to Instagram on Thursday (February 27) to share her thoughts. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aly Raisman “I [...]
