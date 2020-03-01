Akshay Kumar donates Rs.1.5 crores to build a transgender home in India
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () In another fantastic initiative, Akshay Kumar has donated Rs. 1.5 crores to build a transgender home in India and the news was announced by his Laxmmi Bomb director, Raghava Lawrence! He wrote a long post about it on his Facebook account and also shared the news on Twitter. It was a long post and it will surely make the actor's...
