Paulina Porizkova Speaks Out About Being Left Out of Ric Ocasek's Will (Video)

Just Jared Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Paulina Porizkova is opening up about the death of her estranged husband, Ric Ocasek of The Cars. After Ric died of heart disease in 2019, it was revealed that the model – who was still living with Ric despite their separation in 2017 after 30 years of marriage – was cut out of his will. [...]
