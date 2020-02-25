Anne-Marie Apologises Following Saturday Night Takeaway Performance Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

One detail has offended South East Asian fans...



*Anne-Marie* has issued an apology after her appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway caused offence.



The singer appeared on the ITV show, performing her new single 'Birthday' accompanied by Ant and Dec.



The hosts were kitted out in a Japanese themed costume, but one detail has caused serious issue.



Ant and Dec sported headbands with the Kyokujitsu-ki design on it, often known as the Japanese Rising Sun flag.



Associated with the Japanese military from the 19th century to the close of the Second World War, it is often viewed as being a symbol of Japanese Imperialism.







Hi, as a fan of your show, I'm expressing a huge disappointment of this. Today is the monumental day remembering independence movement against Japan. And the marks on yours hairband, called 'Rising Sun Flag' is listed on war crimes, had been used for Japan's Army flag in WW2.



— JJ (@JJ99956936) March 1, 2020



To make matters worse, today - March 1st - is Korean Independence Day, a celebration of the moment the Peninsula won freedom from Japan.



As a result, Anne-Marie has issued an apology, and the footage will be taken down.







pic.twitter.com/2PBJ8b0hYO



— ANNE-MARIE (@AnneMarie) March 1, 2020



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

One detail has offended South East Asian fans...*Anne-Marie* has issued an apology after her appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway caused offence.The singer appeared on the ITV show, performing her new single 'Birthday' accompanied by Ant and Dec.The hosts were kitted out in a Japanese themed costume, but one detail has caused serious issue.Ant and Dec sported headbands with the Kyokujitsu-ki design on it, often known as the Japanese Rising Sun flag.Associated with the Japanese military from the 19th century to the close of the Second World War, it is often viewed as being a symbol of Japanese Imperialism.Hi, as a fan of your show, I'm expressing a huge disappointment of this. Today is the monumental day remembering independence movement against Japan. And the marks on yours hairband, called 'Rising Sun Flag' is listed on war crimes, had been used for Japan's Army flag in WW2.— JJ (@JJ99956936) March 1, 2020To make matters worse, today - March 1st - is Korean Independence Day, a celebration of the moment the Peninsula won freedom from Japan.As a result, Anne-Marie has issued an apology, and the footage will be taken down.pic.twitter.com/2PBJ8b0hYO— ANNE-MARIE (@AnneMarie) March 1, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources LA Opera: “Roberto Devereux” Opening From February 22 thru March 14, 2020It was a bit of an adjustment on opening night when the role of Elizabeth was being acted by someone other than the singer. If not for the exquisite voice of.. Credit: Great Healing GetawaysPublished 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Singer Anne-Marie apologises for ‘hurt’ over Saturday Night Takeaway sketch Popstar Anne-Marie has apologised for the “hurt” caused by her appearance on ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway after presenters Ant and Dec wore headbands...

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



Anne-Marie apologises for 'offensive' Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway sketch Anne-Marie took to Twitter to say sorry to those "affected and hurt" by her performance

Wales Online 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this WENN Anne-Marie Apologises After Backlash Following Martial Arts TV Sketch https://t.co/wjapkPQX2g 5 days ago CLASH "It's very much like the Nazi Swastika..." Anne-Marie is forced to backtrack after her Saturday Night Takeaway slo… https://t.co/BiobBVKpk3 6 days ago