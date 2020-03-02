Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Claudette Nevins, 'Sleeping with the Enemy', Broadway star dead at 82

Claudette Nevins, 'Sleeping with the Enemy', Broadway star dead at 82

FOXNews.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Claudette Nevins, known for roles on Broadway and in films such as "Sleeping with the Enemy," has died at the age of 82.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NealixD

Nealix Claudette Nevins, 'Sleeping with the Enemy', Broadway star dead at 82 https://t.co/coXdCivnPA #FoxNews 3 days ago

DTPORGE

Georgeanne Matranga ✅ Claudette Nevins, 'Sleeping with the Enemy', Broadway star dead at 82: https://t.co/JPLZsMp7aE 3 days ago

8dckvkvjbk

Adrian Lewis "Claudette Nevins, 'Sleeping with the Enemy', Broadway star dead at 82" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/OTLZpxkRaZ 3 days ago

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Claudette Nevins, 'Sleeping with the Enemy', Broadway star dead at 82 https://t.co/KHX1YF1nrc 3 days ago

dnsteamrj

DNS Team #timbeta "Claudette Nevins, 'Sleeping with the Enemy', Broadway star dead at 82" via FOX NEWS #timbeta #betaajudabeta #timbetalab 3 days ago

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen Claudette Nevins, 'Sleeping with the Enemy', Broadway star dead at 82 https://t.co/lSUvdgc0LP… https://t.co/yeTxjhTZv3 3 days ago

catpiasente

catpiasente RT @Livid2point0: Claudette Nevins, 'Sleeping with the Enemy', Broadway star dead at 82 https://t.co/L8w8KDAhME 3 days ago

12BravoGran

Cody Granrud 'Sleeping with the Enemy', Broadway star dead at 82 https://t.co/HHtsKi8cUU 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.