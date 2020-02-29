Global  

Ben Stiller to Join Cast of 'Fast and Furious 9'?

AceShowbiz Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The 'Meet the Parents' star is likely to have a small role in the upcoming installment of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise as he is reported due to shoot his scenes 'soon'.
News video: Ben Stiller rumoured for role in Fast and Furious 9

Ben Stiller rumoured for role in Fast and Furious 9 00:53

 Ben Stiller is reportedly set for a role in 'Fast and Furious 9' and is set to begin filming his scenes "soon".

Ben Stiller Denies 'Fast and Furious' Rumors [Video]Ben Stiller Denies 'Fast and Furious' Rumors

Ben Stiller Denies 'Fast and Furious' Rumors 'Page Six' had previously reported that Stiller would appear in the latest installment of the action franchise, but the 54-year-old actor has taken to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:45Published

Ben Stiller denies Fast and Furious rumours [Video]Ben Stiller denies Fast and Furious rumours

Ben Stiller has rejected reports that he is to appear in 'Fast and Furious 9', describing the rumours as "not at all true".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:06Published


Ben Stiller Is Rumored to Be Joining Ninth 'Fast & Furious' Movie

F9, the ninth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, hits theaters in less than three months, but it seems they are still working on the film! Ben Stiller is...
Just Jared

