Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Cardi B Reacts To Offset NCIS Acting Debut: “So Proud Of You”

Cardi B Reacts To Offset NCIS Acting Debut: “So Proud Of You”

SOHH Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Cardi B Reacts To Offset NCIS Acting Debut: “So Proud Of You”New York rapper Cardi B really is ride or die for hers. The hip-hop heavyweight has reacted to Offset‘s “NCIS” acting debut on the popular CBS show. Big Facts On Monday, Cardi went to her Instagram page to salute Off. She shared an on-set moment between her husband and “NCIS” star LL Cool J. “So […]

The post Cardi B Reacts To Offset NCIS Acting Debut: “So Proud Of You” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Offset's Acting Debut in 'NCIS: L.A.' Will Feature New Single

Offset's Acting Debut in 'NCIS: L.A.' Will Feature New Single 01:16

 Offset's Acting Debut in 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Will Feature New Single The rapper will make his acting debut on Sunday's episode of 'NCIS: Los Angeles.' The appearance will also include the world premiere of his new song, "Danger." Offset will play the role of undercover CIA agent Kadri Kashan Khan. He...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Offset making acting debut on NCIS: Los Angeles [Video]Offset making acting debut on NCIS: Los Angeles

Rapper Offset is joining the CIA to play an undercover agent on NCIS: Los Angeles.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Cardi B's 'Invasion of Privacy' becomes longest charting debut album by a female rapper [Video]Cardi B's 'Invasion of Privacy' becomes longest charting debut album by a female rapper

According to Chart Data, the Bronx rapper' debut album has spent 92 weeks on the 'Billboard' 200 chart.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

01beysmoke

01beysmoke RT @HotNewHipHop: Cardi B is very proud of Offset 💕 https://t.co/ym9nKBgqvR 3 days ago

GetKnownRadio

Get Known Radio New post: Cardi B Reacts To Offset’s Acting Debut On “NCIS: LA” https://t.co/cWdxoUC5bv Join our discord for exclu… https://t.co/F3reNtDTjq 4 days ago

HipHopImm0rtal

Hip Hop Immortal RT @HotNewHipHop: Cardi B is very proud of Offset 💕 https://t.co/ym9nKAYP7h 4 days ago

Kyle2uSuccess

Kyle2U Success RT @GetKnownRadio: New post: Cardi B Reacts To Offset’s Acting Debut On “NCIS: LA” https://t.co/cWdxoUTGA5 Join our discord for exclusive… 4 days ago

GetKnownRadio

Get Known Radio New post: Cardi B Reacts To Offset’s Acting Debut On “NCIS: LA” https://t.co/cWdxoUTGA5 Join our discord for exclu… https://t.co/6VoTFvdYdg 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.