The Top Selling Dr. Seuss Book Of All Time Isn't What You Think It Is
Monday, 2 March 2020 () National Read Across America Day is here! The fun holiday, which encourages children and adults to read, is typically held on the school day that is nearest to Dr. Seuss‘s birthday and this year, it’s actually on his birthday, March 2nd! The famed author continues to sell more books to this day, than anyone else, [...]
This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born March 2, 1904 Theodor Seuss Geisel — best known by his pen name Dr. Seuss — was born in Springfield, MA. Geisel first used the pseudonym Seuss at Dartmouth College as a contributor to the school's humor magazine. After returning from his studies at Oxford,...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Kalamazoo Public Library According to a post on the Washington Post site, the best-selling Dr. Seuss book of all time is “Green Eggs and Ham… https://t.co/eoira31HVk 8 hours ago
IUWritingCenter RT @purdue_english: Today is Dr. Seuss' birthday and National Read Across America Day. Dr. Seuss' best selling book, Green Eggs and Ham, ha… 1 day ago
1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Can you guess the top selling Dr. Seuss book of all time? https://t.co/WbvUVXjeTo 2 days ago
Blandishmentbob RT @WITF: Good guessing! Green Eggs and Ham is Dr. Seuss' best-seller, according to a list provided by publisher Random House. https://t.co… 2 days ago
WITF Good guessing! Green Eggs and Ham is Dr. Seuss' best-seller, according to a list provided by publisher Random House. https://t.co/7l8J5cHy3G 2 days ago