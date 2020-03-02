Global  

The Top Selling Dr. Seuss Book Of All Time Isn't What You Think It Is

Just Jared Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
National Read Across America Day is here! The fun holiday, which encourages children and adults to read, is typically held on the school day that is nearest to Dr. Seuss‘s birthday and this year, it’s actually on his birthday, March 2nd! The famed author continues to sell more books to this day, than anyone else, [...]
News video: This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born

This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born 01:11

 This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born March 2, 1904 Theodor Seuss Geisel — best known by his pen name Dr. Seuss — was born in Springfield, MA. Geisel first used the pseudonym Seuss at Dartmouth College as a contributor to the school's humor magazine. After returning from his studies at Oxford,...

