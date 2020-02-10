Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Skai Jackson Slams Fan Who Told Her to Stop Posting About Cameron Boyce

Skai Jackson Slams Fan Who Told Her to Stop Posting About Cameron Boyce

Just Jared Jr Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Skai Jackson is calling out a fan who commented on how often she posts about Cameron Boyce. The 17-year-old actress had just made a post dedicated to her late Jessie co-star when the fan told her she needed to stop posting about Cameron. “Just let him Rest in Peace you post him like every day [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam' [Video]Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam'

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Each year, the Oscars takes a moment to honor those who died in the previous year with their 'In Memoriam' presentation. Among..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kimmy852

Kimmy Nightingale RT @J14Magazine: The actress will not let anyone stop her from sharing tributes dedicated to her late costar. https://t.co/9xY6mUDESo 5 days ago

J14Magazine

J-14 Magazine The actress will not let anyone stop her from sharing tributes dedicated to her late costar. https://t.co/9xY6mUDESo 5 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @justjaredjr: Skai Jackson is calling out a fan who told her to stop posting about Cameron Boyce: https://t.co/TPCaLLVznq 5 days ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Skai Jackson Slams Fan Who Told Her to Stop Posting About Cameron Boyce https://t.co/un48WbmlyA via @JustJaredJr 6 days ago

xWolf_Moonlight

Tina RT @justjaredjr: Skai Jackson is calling out a fan who told her to stop posting about Cameron Boyce: https://t.co/Q9qT6oBGSs 6 days ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Skai Jackson is calling out a fan who told her to stop posting about Cameron Boyce: https://t.co/TPCaLLVznq 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.