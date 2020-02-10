Skai Jackson Slams Fan Who Told Her to Stop Posting About Cameron Boyce

Skai Jackson is calling out a fan who commented on how often she posts about Cameron Boyce. The 17-year-old actress had just made a post dedicated to her late Jessie co-star when the fan told her she needed to stop posting about Cameron. “Just let him Rest in Peace you post him like every day [...]



