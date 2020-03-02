Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Timothy Hutton Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in 1983

Timothy Hutton Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in 1983

Just Jared Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Timothy Hutton, the Oscar-winning star of the movie Ordinary People, is being accused of raping a girl when she was just 14-years-old. He denies that this ever happened. Sera Johnston, a former Canadian model, says that Hutton raped her in his Vancouver hotel room back in 1983 while he was filming the movie Iceman. She [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Timothy Hutton denies r*pe accusation

Timothy Hutton denies r*pe accusation 00:46

 Ordinary People star Timothy Hutton has released a statement denying claims he r*ped a 14-year-old girl in 1983.

Recent related news from verified sources

Timothy Hutton Releases Statement in Response to Rape Accusation

Timothy Hutton is speaking out in response to the allegation that he raped a 14-year-old girl back in 1983, when he was in his early 20s. The Oscar-winning actor...
Just Jared

Timothy Hutton denies rape claim by former actress, threatens to sue BuzzFeed for running story

Timothy Hutton is denying a report from BuzzFeed that he raped a 14-year-old Canadian actress in 1983, and also threatening to sue the digital news outlet for...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JesusAndCoffee1

Yellow Vest Tori ⭐⭐⭐ RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: BREAKING: Oscar winning actor Timothy Hutton accused of raping 14 year old child. Hollywood royalty Plying minors wit… 9 minutes ago

Alexbobby2262C

Nationalist MAGA & Tactical Martial Arts Sensei Democrat Elites: Timothy Hutton Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in 1983 (Report) – Variety https://t.co/ncwDcTiqqL 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.