Demi Lovato Announces New Single 'I Love Me'

Monday, 2 March 2020 () Demi Lovato couldn’t wait any longer to share her new music announcement! The 27-year-old musician just revealed that she’s releasing a single called “I Love Me” this Friday (March 6). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato Demi took to her Instagram to share the news as well as the album artwork. “Couldn’t [...]
Demi Lovato wasn’t OK for a while, as we know. And we know because she’s been candid about relapse and recovery, about her mental health issues. For many... Lainey Gossip Also reported by •E! Online •Just Jared •AceShowbiz