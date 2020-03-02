Global  

Demi Lovato Announces New Single 'I Love Me'

Just Jared Jr Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Demi Lovato couldn’t wait any longer to share her new music announcement! The 27-year-old musician just revealed that she’s releasing a single called “I Love Me” this Friday (March 6). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato Demi took to her Instagram to share the news as well as the album artwork. “Couldn’t [...]
Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Battle, Demi Lovato's New Single & Kimye Fashion Week Drama | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion's battle over her music, Demi Lovato's comeback single and Kim and Kanye's fashion week drama!

 Megan Thee Stallion's battle over her music, Demi Lovato's comeback single and Kim and Kanye's fashion week drama!

