Natalie Portman Kicks Off CHLA's Make March Matter Campaign With Danielle Fishel

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Natalie Portman has some fun with a group of children during Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ 5th annual “Make March Matter” fundraising campaign kick-off on Monday (March 2) in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old actress joined Danielle Fishel at the event which raises awareness for the month-long initiative that empowers local businesses to rally community participation to [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: CBS2 LA - Published Danielle Fishel Karp Talks Make March Matter Campaign 03:47 Actress Danielle Fishel Karp drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about the Make March Matter campaign to raise money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.