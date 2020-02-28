Global  

Mark Wahlberg's 'Spenser Confidential' Co-Star Iliza Shlesinger Talks Filming Their Love Scene!

Just Jared Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Iliza Shlesinger is spilling on what it was like filming an intimate scene with Mark Wahlberg in Spenser Confidential! The co-stars discussed their new movie while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday (March 2). “I was nervous,” Iliza told host James Corden. “I was nervous going in, nervous during it, [...]
 Check out the official "Going Away Message" clip from the Netflix movie Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura and Donald Cerrone! Release Date: March 6, 2020 on Netflix Spenser Confidential is a...

Mark Wahlberg put his life experience to good use by warning rapper Post Malone against getting more face tattoos.

Cast members Mark Wahlberg, Iliza Shlesinger, and Winston Duke talk about their film "Spenser Confidential". The crime-drama follows ex-cop Spenser as he teams up with his no-nonsense roommate Hawk to..

